From: Julia Stanton

Thunderstorms, huge hailstones, heavy rain: In Austria, a storm caused severe damage and power outages on Sunday evening.

Vienna — A severe storm raged in Austria on Sunday afternoon (June 30). Extreme hail occurred in the northern Waldviertel region of Lower Austria. The fire brigade and police were deployed.

Lower Austria becomes a disaster area: tennis ball-sized hailstones destroy house roofs

The district of Waidhofen an der Thaya was particularly badly hit by the storm. In the communities of Waldkirchen, Gilgenberg and Rappolz, hailstones up to seven centimetres in size fell. Around 80 percent of the buildings were damaged, some seriously, according to a Message from the district fire departmentThe storm also destroyed the rear windows of vehicles.

The police and over 250 firefighters were on constant duty there. Emergency services temporarily sealed the damaged roofs with tarpaulins in the evening. The affected districts were officially declared a disaster area: “The damage in the communities of Waldkirchen and Dobersberg is enormous. An exact damage report is not yet available,” the press release continued. Clean-up work will continue on Monday (July 1): “For the fire departments, it’s now time to rest, because work will continue on Monday. 90 objects still need to be secured.”

Extreme storm in Austria: Inn almost buried after mudslide

The storm also caused chaos in Tyrol. In the Atzental valley, the violet warning level for extreme storms had to be declared. A severe landslide occurred, which buried the Achensee federal road and the lakeside road. A guest house was almost buried as well. The town of Achenkirch is cut off from the outside world by the landslide. Clean-up work is currently underway. According to the wetter.at currently still unclear.

In addition, there was a brief power outage in many parts of the region. However, the outage was repaired in most places by the evening.

There were severe storms and floods in Switzerland on Saturday (29 June). (jus)