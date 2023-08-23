Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2023 – 21:47

An intense hailstorm that lasted for about 20 minutes scared residents of Lages, Santa Catarina, on the afternoon of Tuesday, 22nd. Residents reported that the layer of hail reached more than ten centimeters and left the streets of city ​​covered by rocks of ice.

Hail forms when warm air from the Earth’s atmosphere meets cold, dense clouds. The sudden change in temperature causes the raindrops to solidify, forming hail.

According to the Santa Catarina Civil Defense Monitoring and Alert team, “this is because the approaching cold front has a semi-stationary characteristic and, when combined with a low pressure system at medium levels of the atmosphere, ends up generating the climatological variations”.

In addition to Lages, other cities in the Santa Catarina mountains recorded hail this Tuesday, such as São Joaquim, Lages, Correia Pinto, Palmeira and Otacílio Costa.

The Civil Defense reported that damage to apple orchards and agricultural sheds was reported in São Joaquim. In Lages and Palmeira, the agency delivered tarps to cover houses affected by grazino.

Climate changes

In the middle of winter, there is a possibility of occurrence in the next few days of episodes of heat waves in different regions of Brazil, according to information released by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

Maximum temperatures should remain above 28°C, and may exceed 38°C in areas of the Midwest, Southeast, North and interior regions of the Northeast. This Tuesday, the 22nd, maximum temperatures may exceed 30°C in practically all of Brazil, being higher than 40°C in areas of Mato Grosso.