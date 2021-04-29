The strong storm with hail that swept part of the regional territory on Tuesday afternoon left significant damage to many agricultural productions in a dozen municipalities. This is taken from the first explorations that farmers have made in the field, in the absence of a more accurate assessment of the affected area and the degree of damage in the coming days.

From the Union of Small Farmers of the Region (UPA-Murcia) they consider that the intensity of the rain accompanied by hail “has caused millionaire damages” due to the different degrees of affectation caused on the productions, mainly of apricot, peach, nectarine, almond , pear, vegetables and wine grapes.

The losses, the definitive quantification of which will still take a few days, have affected, above all, certain parts of the municipalities of Mula, Pliego, Archena, Molina, Fortuna, Campos del Río, Albudeite, Cieza, Jumilla and Totana. While the Campo de Cartagena and the rest of the Guadalentín were saved.

UPA warns of the damage in a campaign that arrived with high expectations due to lower production in Italy and France



In any case, the main crops affected are stone fruit, pome fruit, almonds and vegetables. In addition, the damages with the highest incidence have been primed with the production of early varieties of apricot, peach and nectarine.

From COAG they fear that this new incidence will end up ruining the good expectations that there were for this year with these productions, since it is not only the damage of the hail, but also the excessive rain that has fallen.

Both organizations recall that the drop in production due to various causes –frosts, previous rainfall– has to be added to this scenario of damage. According to the harvest forecasts for fruit trees in the Region “it is estimated around 22% of productive potential, and the damage that is occurring from cracking of nectarine apricots and cherries due to excessive rains in recent days”, indicates the secretary of Agriculture and Water of UPA, Antonio Moreno.

Also the president of COAG, Miguel Padilla, agrees that “mainly what is produced is a cracking of the products”, although as always happens with storms “some farms are very damaged and others just 200 meters away do not suffer anything” .

Above, this episode takes place in a scenario of reduction of stone fruit production throughout Europe, “with drops of more than 50% in harvest in Italy, and 80% in France,” emphasizes Moreno. In addition to the reduction of harvests by half in other Spanish autonomous communities, such as Aragon and Catalonia. What raised the value of Murcian production. And it is that «this year is being climatic complicated, we will have to keep looking at the sky to see how it ends»,

From UPA they stress that «the damages and economic losses for farmers whose plots have been affected are considerable, and that they will be insufficiently compensated by insurance, the losses incurred do not jeopardize compliance by cooperatives and operators of their commitments with its customers, who will be able to count on the supply and supply of fruit under normal conditions. Of course, it expresses concern about what, without a doubt, will also be affected, which is the hiring of labor in the affected plots, which will be reduced and will cause an increase in unemployment.