Hail leads to pile-up on A31

15 cars and a truck were involved in the accident in North Rhine-Westphalia. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

Due to hail, there is a pile-up involving 16 vehicles in Münsterland. One person dies at the scene of the accident. Another person has to go to hospital with serious injuries.

Borken – One person died in an accident involving a total of 16 vehicles on the A31 near Borken. Another person was seriously injured in the accident in Münsterland, a police spokeswoman said this morning.

According to current knowledge, the extreme weather conditions with hail were the cause of the accident. The exact course of the accident is still the subject of investigations. A police accident investigation team is currently on duty at the Borken motorway junction.

15 cars and a truck were involved in the accident in North Rhine-Westphalia late on Friday evening. One person died at the scene of the accident. The seriously injured person was taken to hospital. 21 other people were looked after by the fire department but were uninjured.

According to the police spokeswoman, the A31 in the direction of Emden is expected to remain closed until Saturday morning. The road towards Oberhausen therefore remains clear. The “Borkener Zeitung” had previously reported on the accident. dpa