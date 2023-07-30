FromMark Stoffers close

High losses for Russia in the war in Ukraine: Putin’s troops encounter problems in the counter-offensive due to the destruction of missile systems.

Munich – No good news for Russia in the Ukraine war. The current situation suggests that Ukraine’s offensive is gaining territory in the south of the country. A circumstance that should worry Vladimir Putin, even if Moscow’s decision-makers never tire of emphasizing that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has failed.

This is from a report by Institute for the Study of War (ISW) out. He points out that Putin had previously said that Russian forces destroyed an immense amount of equipment during Ukraine’s counteroffensive. But Russia also has to complain about high human and material losses in the war in Ukraine.

Russia runs out of rocket launchers in Ukraine war – half of “Grad” missile systems lost

This can be seen, for example, in the data on Russian Grad missile losses suffered by Putin’s forces since the start of the Ukraine war. The portal oryx bases its analysis of the lost or destroyed rocket launchers on the findings of an independent intelligence organization. These suggest that Russia has lost over 250 of these missile systems. This is possibly about 50 percent of the entire arsenal.

Oryx independently collects, collates and categorizes field information using geolocated photos and videos of military equipment losses, including for Russia's war in Ukraine and other international war zones.

In fact, losses to Russia in the Grad missile system could prove even more devastating since oryx only records destruction in the Ukraine war based on independently verified evidence.

Offensive in the Ukraine war: Rocket launchers play an important role in Russia’s defense

This circumstance could be a not insignificant factor in the successes of Kiev’s offensive in the Ukraine war of the past few days. Since the Grad missile systems, according to Rosboronexport, the Russian state exporter, “are designed to destroy enemy motor gun and infantry units in concentration areas, on the march and in battle formations.” Other suitable ones include artillery and mortar batteries, air defense units, and logistics facilities Aim.”

The degree – which means “hail” from Russian – is the most numerous and widespread Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) of the world. Although it has extremely high destructive power, the rocket launcher is extremely inaccurate and imprecise, which is why humanitarian organizations like Human Rights Watch classify him as “malicious and indiscriminate”.

Missile launchers in the Ukraine war: Grad missile systems have a devastating explosive power

Still, the Grad rocket launcher is an important part of the Russian military arsenal. Many of Russia’s strategies for attacking and defending against infantry, tanks or artillery units rely on the strengths of the MLRS missile system, which is evidenced by Russia’s current tactics in the Ukraine war. In the north of the country, Putin’s troops are firing “non-stop” at Ukrainian positions.

In the case of the Grad MLRS, “after launch, these unguided missiles can impact anywhere within a rectangle of approximately 54,000 square meters, which is approximately the area of ​​seven and a half football fields,” commented Human Rights Watch. “The most common type contains about 6.4 kilograms of high explosive, which produces about 3,150 fragments. These fragments can then kill or maim within a 28 meter radius.”

Grad rocket launchers in the Ukraine war: Russia probably has over 1,100 operational rocket systems

A crew of three can have the mobile Grad rocket launcher ready to fire in three minutes. A strength of the system as mobile battlefields are increasingly dominated by drones. All 40 missiles can be fired in 20 seconds or individually or in small groups at intervals of several seconds. Missiles armed with high-explosive fragmentation, incendiary, or chemical warheads can be launched up to 20 kilometers, depending on the type of missile being launched.

International military experts estimate that Russia has 3,000 degrees on paper. However, the reality on the battlefield is probably different, as thousands of examples of the MLRS missile system are completely obsolete. More realistically, there are around 1,100 combat-ready Grads of various types across Russia, perhaps half of which saw action in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russia’s war in Ukraine: Missing draw grim prognosis for counteroffensive

The high losses of the “Grad” rocket launchers therefore paint a bleak picture for Russia in the coming weeks of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. After all, the missile system would be ideal for protecting defense lines to prevent Ukraine’s advance.