Baar, Kimi Räikkönen’s hometown, is apparently the learning center of Switzerland. Kimi probably calls it ‘Bwoahr’ herself. Yesterday the weather went wild there with hailstones the size of ice balls. Unfortunately, Kimi Räikkönen’s Alfa was still outside when the cold clubs fell from the sky, causing considerable damage to the Stelvio.

“Dear Alfa, can we make a short pit stop at the factory tomorrow?” said the Finn on his Instagram. The windows of the Alfa are almost all broken and there are quite a few dents on the hood and roof. The carbon fiber of the exterior mirrors still seems to be in order. Nothing that can’t be repaired, thankfully.

Kimi Räikkönen has been driving an Alfa Romeo Stelvio since December last year. Think of it as a company car. He received a red one at the end of the year, but now rides a black one. Alfa will probably not be so difficult and just give the driver another one. We’re guessing Kimi is more concerned with the damage to the skylights on his house.

