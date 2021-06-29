They called him and still call him Iceman. but yet Kimi Raikkonen had to deal with another type of ice on his return from the Grand Prix of Stiriin, where he raced for the Alfa Romeo team. The Finnish driver, 2007 world champion with Ferrari and veteran of the Formula 1 championship together with Fernando Alonso, found his house damaged by a violent hailstorm.

His Swiss residence suffered several damage to the roof, which is why the hail, whose largest grains were the size of a golf ball, entered the garage. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio of the family had the worst: rear window, windshield, bodywork were heavily damaged. With philosophy, and also with the awareness of being a well-rated Formula 1 driver, Kimi asked on Instagram for ‘help’ from Alfa Romeo: “Dear Alfa, can we have a quick pitstop tomorrow at the factory?“. The brand of the Stellantis group responded promptly and took delivery of the car and picked it up at the Finnish home in Baar, canton of Zug.

The hailstorm has been followed on social media for a while by the whole Raikkonen family, with direct Instagram and social posts also published by the wife of the pilot Minttu Virtanen. The following day Raikkonen continued with the ‘news’ on the subject showing the first repairs to the roof.