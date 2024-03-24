The hailstorms causing damage to the bodywork of cars are repeated cyclically every year. When the hail stops, the damage is counted, often very significant, with significant repair costs to be incurred which can be reimbursed by the insurance if the insurance extension has been activated to cover the damage caused by the hail. Let's try to understand how it works and what you need to know about insurance coverage against hail damage.

Hail damage and insurance

To deal with hail damage at least on cars, those who live in an area particularly exposed to this phenomenon are obviously advised to sign up for ainsurance that contains the optional coverage specific on climatic events, so as to also be covered for damage from a hailstorm.

To protect your car from hail it is advisable to take out a policy with coverage against atmospheric events

Traditional car insurance, in fact, does not provide any compensation in the event of damage caused by atmospheric events such as hail, nor the so-called “Kasko” policy guarantees the insured in the event of hailstorms. These policies generally cover damage to the body, windows, roof and other parts of the car caused by falling hail. If the crystals are not included in the contract, then the contract should also be signed Crystal Policy.

Hail damage insurance, how it works

Insurance for damage caused by hail on the car body is a type of additional coverage “climate events” which offers protection against damage caused by hail when the vehicle is insured. This coverage is often included as additional option in car insurance policies, but it can vary depending on the insurance company and the plan chosen.

When a hail storm occurs and causes damage to your vehicle, hail insurance covers you repair or replacement costs of the damaged parts. This may include repairs for the bodywork, windshield, roof, windows and other parts of the car hit by hailstones.

Environmental hazard insurance covers repair or replacement costs

It is important to read carefully i coverage details of hail insurance, including coverage limits, deductibles, and any requirements for receiving compensation in the event of damage. Some policies may require the use of specific body shops for repairs or may require an appraisal of the car by the insurer before authorizing repair work.

Before claiming compensation from your insurance for hail damage, you must file a report to the police. The damage estimate is entrusted to a expert appointed by the insurance company.

Hail car deductible

When you take out hail insurance for your car, the item of insurance should also be carefully checked deductible, which represents the part of the damages that the insured must personally cover in the event of an accident, before the insurance comes into play for reimbursement. In other words, it is the sum that the insured must pay out of pocket before receiving compensation insurance for damages suffered.

For example, if you have an accident covered by your car policy and the deductible is 500 Eurosand the damage sustained by the car amounted to 2000 euros, the first 500 euros must be paid personally of the damages and the insurance will cover the remaining 1,500 euros.

Before taking out a policy you must carefully read the details regarding the deductible

The deductible may vary depending on the type of policy and the conditions agreed with the insurance company. Usually, Policies with higher deductibles have lower insurance premiums, while policies with lower deductibles have higher premiums. Before taking out a car insurance policy, it is essential to carefully read the details regarding the deductible and evaluate which option is best suited to your needs and economic possibilities.

How much does it cost to repair a car from hail

Quantifying hail damage to a car is a complex assessment, influenced by severity of hail and the amount of damage caused to the bodywork. According to data from Federcarrozzieri, Repair costs can vary significantly.

Hail damage can be repaired with the hailstone technique

For small interventions, the minimum figure is around 900 euroswhile for large cars with significant damage to the bodywork, repair costs can reach up to 10,000 euros. Thanks to the technique of stamp gunsexpert body shops can repair dents without the need to replace body parts.

Compensation for hail damage reimburses the Region

In February 2024, the Piedmont Region allocated over 110,000 euros for the exceptional weather events of last July, recognizing a contribution to the owners of vehicles damaged by the hailstorms that hit some areas of the Cuneo area. In response to damages of around 500,000 euros on 300 vehicles, 200 of which in the Cuneo area, the Region issued a refund of over 110,000 euros which went to the owners of damaged cars in the municipalities of Cortemilia (97,000 euros); Alba (2,000 euros), Benevello (1,000 euros), Bosia (3,200 euros), Corneliano d'Alba (500 euros), Monteu Roero (3,200 euros), Montaldo Roero (1,750 euros), Perletto (1,000 euros), Piobesi d' Alba (900 euros) and Vezza d'Alba (500 euros).

Hailstorm disaster

These extreme events, such as hail storms, are occurring more and more often in the Northern Italy causing extensive damage to cars, structures, roofs, photovoltaic systems and agriculture.

The last recent hailstorms were recorded in the area of Milan on March 23rd with extensive damage to the cars. The testimonies telling of “Ten minutes of madness”.

L'summer 2023 will be remembered for terrible hailstorms which devastated Northern Italy and some areas of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trentino Alto Adige. The hailstones caused enormous damage to buildings, crops and people even touching the 20cm in diameter. Just think that on July 24, 2023 at approximately 11:00 pm, in the town of Azzano Decimoa was found gigantic grain from the diameter of 19cm.

