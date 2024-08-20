Many thunderstorms with risk of cloudbursts and hailstorms in many Italian regions, then the African anticyclone will return: another 24 hours at the mercy of the summer-damaging cyclone with bad weather moving eastwards and southwards. Then high pressure will return with temperatures up to 35-40°C on the weekendThe cyclone will be passing over Italy, with thunderstorms and persistent rain at times, especially on the Adriatic coast and in the SouthThe phenomena will intensify due to the sea temperature, with the water locally still at 28-29°C.

What causes thunderstorms

All this marine heat surplusdue to the 35 days of the African anticyclone Charon, provides energy to thunderstorms which develop more intensely in the open sea and along the coasts. In the next few hours there will be heavy showers from Romagna to Molisebut also between Sicily, Calabria and lower Campania another area of ​​severe bad weather will develop: all due to the circulation of disturbed currents around the eye of the cyclone located in the central Tyrrhenian Sea.

Thunderstorm in Turin, a wall of water overwhelms the city



You will then register a “double attack”, from east north-east towards the central northern Adriatic regions and from west south-west towards the South. It will be the classic cyclonic spinning top that, at the moment, is right above our heads. This It will then move on Wednesday towards Greece and Türkiyefavoring a general improvement in our country, except for the latest storms in the South and on the Adriatic coast, especially close to the reliefs.

The return of high pressure

From Thursday the high pressure will return forcefully and the summer-ruining cyclone will only be a memory: there will be again sun and temperatures around 30°C everywherewith peaks above 35. Over the weekend the hottest cities will be Taranto and Benevento with 37°C followed by Caserta, Ferrara, Foggia and Terni with 36°C. The thermometer will rise, but not to the record values ​​of the last few weeks, a new Atlantic disturbance is expected starting from Sunday evening, bringing back average temperatures and some scattered showers.