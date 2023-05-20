Almost the entire Region of Murcia is on alert for storms. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) activated the yellow warning due to this phenomenon. This will come into force at 12:00 noon and will last until 12:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The affected areas are Vega del Segura, the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca, Águilas, Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón. The Aemet forecasts strong intensity storms with a probability of between 40 and 70%.

The rain floods the Rambla del Pocico, in Águilas.





The storm that fell in different parts of the Region of Murcia to receive the weekend also punished areas of Águilas. The rain flooded the Rambla del Pocico, in Marina de Cope, where a large number of vehicles had trouble getting around.

Lorca, again affected by the hail



The hail returned this Friday to make an appearance in Lorca, this time on the road that connects Las Terreras with La Paca, in the north of the municipality. The road was covered at 4:30 p.m. by a white blanket reminiscent of the winter season, as well as the terraces of almond trees on both sides of the road.

The precipitations in the form of hail in the Venta La Petra area, in the Zarzalico council, caused several traffic accidents on the A-91 motorway without personal injury, reported the Councilor for Emergencies, Isabel Casalduero.

Last Saturday another hailstorm, in this case in the districts of Marchena, Tercia, La Hoya and Campillo, caused damage to the watermelon crops for seven million euros.

The Councilor for Emergencies, Isabel Casalduero, told LA VERDAD that the hail only affected this point of the municipality for the moment this Friday. She added that 26 liters per square meter have been recorded in the Campo López district and that it has also rained heavily in Doña Inés, Zarcilla de Ramos and Zarzadilla de Totana.

Casalduero pointed out that in the last 12 hours there have been rains throughout the municipality of Lorca, with special incidence, in the vicinity of the urban area of ​​the city, according to the data provided by the AEMET weather station installed in the CIFEA, in the county of Tiata that has registered an accumulated precipitation between 15 and 18:30 hours of 47.6 liters per square meter. The rain peaks represented a torrential intensity of 20.8 liters per square meter in just ten minutes.

The accumulation of water in the councils of Campillo and Torrecilla, has meant the temporary closure of some roads and paths.

The storm hits Mula with force.





Rain punishes crops in Mula



The storm unloaded with force in the early hours of this Friday in Mula, where almost 20 liters per square meter fell. The rainfall, which continued throughout the day, affected various fruit crops.