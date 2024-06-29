Today, Saturday, some areas of the country witnessed rainfall of varying intensity, ranging from heavy, medium and light, accompanied by hailstones.

The National Center of Meteorology stated in a statement that the “Fali” area in Sharjah witnessed heavy rain and small hail, while medium to light rain fell on “Shawka” and “Musaili” in Ras Al Khaimah, and “Al Madam” in Sharjah.

The National Center of Meteorology had expected the formation of cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by rain in some eastern areas of the country and active winds with speeds reaching 40 kilometers per hour, stirring up dust and dirt, from 4 pm until 7 pm today.