Yesterday, areas of the country witnessed rainfall of varying intensities, ranging from heavy, medium and light, with hailstones falling.

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the “Fali” area in Sharjah witnessed heavy rain and small hail, while medium to light rain fell on “Shawka” and “Massili” in Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Madam in Sharjah. The center had expected the formation of cumulus clouds accompanied by rain in some eastern areas of the country, and active winds reaching speeds of 40 kilometers per hour, causing dust and dirt, from 4 pm until 7 pm yesterday.