Today, some areas in the country witnessed rainfall of varying intensities, ranging from heavy, medium and light, with hailstones falling.

The National Center of Meteorology stated in a statement that the “Fali” area in Sharjah witnessed heavy rain and small hail, while medium to light rain fell on “Shawka” and “Massili” in Ras Al Khaimah, and “Al Madam” in Sharjah.

The National Center of Meteorology had expected the formation of cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by rain in some eastern regions of the country and active winds at speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour, causing dust and dust, from four in the afternoon until seven o’clock in the evening today.