With the publication of chapter 293 of Let’s! Haikyu !?the gag manga spin-off of the famous spokon Haikyu !!also comes the news of its conclusion, which will take place with the next chapter to be released on November 12 on site and app Shonen Jump +.

Created by Retsuthis four-panel manga began its own publication on Shonen Jump + in September 2014, to then go on hiatus in 2018 and resume only in 2020. Shueisha began volume publication in 2015.

The basic series, on the other hand, Haikyu !!began in 2011 and ended in 2020. In Italy, the manga is published by Star Comicswhile the anime has arrived, also in a dubbed version in Italian, from Yamato Video. Here is a small introduction to the work:

Shoyo Hinata is an eighth grade student who, after attending an exciting volleyball match, decides to embark on the long and tiring journey to become a top level player …

Source: Shueisha Street Anime News Network