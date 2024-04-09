













Crunchyroll announced the localization and distribution of the next movie Haikyu!!, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battlewhich according to plan will arrive in Latin American theaters from May 30, 2024.

All thanks to the support of Sony Pictures Entertainment. As expected, it will be available both in Japanese with subtitles in Latin Spanish as well as dubbed in the last language mentioned above, as well as other languages.

This film celebrates the tenth anniversary of its respective series and will be known in our region as Haikyu!! The Battle of the Garbage Dumpwhich will show the next stage of the duel between Karasuno and Nekoma high schools.

On the date mentioned at the beginning it can be seen from Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru. Likewise, from Oceania and several European countries.

Fountain: Crunchyroll.

Even some from the Commonwealth of Independent States. May 31 Haikyu!! The Battle of the Garbage Dump It will be available in Spain, as well as in the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Nordic and Baltic countries.

In the course of June it will be the turn of more European countries. This film had its premiere in Japan on February 16, 2024 and has already grossed more than 8.5 billion yen, around $57 million dollars at the current exchange rate.

Haikyu!! The Battle of the Garbage Dump is under the direction of Susumu Mitsunaka, who is also in charge of the script. As for the story, it is a contribution from Haruichi Furudate, the creator of the series and who also supervised it.

The studio responsible is Production IG, the same one behind the television anime. This film has a duration of 85 minutes and at the moment ticket pre-sales are not open, so it is advisable to keep a close eye on it.

Apart from Haikyu!! The Battle of the Garbage Dump We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

