As announced in recent weeks on the social pages of Prime Videoseason 2 of HAIKYU !! the next is coming May 11th for all subscribers of the streaming platform of Amazon. The second season of the adaptation of the sports manga of Haruichi Furudatelike the previous one, will arrive on Prime Video accompanied, for the first time, by the dubbing in Italian.

Below is the description of the anime.

One day, Shoyo Hinata he accidentally sees a high school volleyball game on television Karasuno and is deeply impressed by a player who is called the Little Gianta true ace despite his short stature.

Having entered middle school, he immediately enrolled in the men’s volleyball club, only to discover that he is the only member. With an improvised team, the senior year finally manages to participate in his first official tournament, but is crushed by the superiority of the team of Tobio Kageyamaa talented lifter nicknamed the King of the Field.

Determined to become a true champion and to have his revenge, Shoyo Hinata enrolled in the much-desired Karasuno high school, despite the glories of the era of the Little Giant are now only a memory. But a surprise awaits him, Tobio Kageyama has also entered the same high school and they will have to be teammates! Despite the initial frictions and difficulties, thanks to the formidable understanding between these two exceptional new players and the team’s determination, it is time for Karasuno high school to return to the limelight!

The original comic series by HAIKU !! is currently on newsstands thanks to Gazzetta dello Sport and Star Comics. The box sets containing the original edition from bookstores and comics will be available from May 25.

Source: Prime Video