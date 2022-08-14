The anime Haikyu will end with an important film projectas can be seen from the first trailer of this grand finale.

When the fourth season of the anime on Haruichi Furudate’s original manga series ended a couple of years ago, fans were eager to see a potential fifth season. The anime, though. it will not have a final season, but rather a two-part film project that will conclude the story.

TOHO Animation has officially announced that Haikyu will end with a new feature film in two parts. At the moment, neither a release date nor a launch window has been revealed, but it has been revealed that in August 2023 there will be an opening event dedicated to the project.

The movie announcement trailer not only shows what will happen after Karasuno and Nekoma’s match, but also anticipates the events of the final arc of the manga. You can find the trailer in question at the head of the article.



The sports anime is based on the original manga series Weekly Shonen Jump by Haruichi Furudate and revolves around Shoyo Hinata’s love for volleyball.

Hinata then creates a volleyball team during her senior year of middle school, but unfortunately her team collides with Tobio Kageyama’s team at their first tournament and inevitably loses. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to overtake Kageyama.

The four seasons of the anime, movies and OAD specials are available in streaming with HIDIVE and Crunchyroll.