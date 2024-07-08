Although some manga end their main series, to continue expanding their universe, without contaminating the plot, the authors or often the publishing houses, choose to develop spin-offs. Today, in fact, we are going to talk about one of the latter, specifically HAIKYU!! CLUB. Unlike the original series, moreover, this one was not directly curated by Haruichi Furudate but it was made by Kyohei Miyajimamaking his absolute debut as a mangaka.

Despite this, it is clear that Furudate supervised the material even if to be honest there was no need for it. HAIKYU!! CLUBin fact, does not contaminate the original plot in the slightest and consequently it was practically impossible to run into narrative inconsistencies. In fact, we are talking about a work that focuses exclusively on the daily events of the secondary characters of the series, specifically the most famous adversaries of the boys of Karasuno. Furthermore, we will find practically no reference to volleyball, perhaps disappointing those who loved the original Haikyu precisely because he was talking about his favorite sport.

Original title: Haikyuu-bu!! (Haikyuu-bu!!)

Italian title: HAIKYU!! CLUB

Italian release: July 19, 2023



Japanese release: 2019

Number of volumes: 11 (in progress)

Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: Sportsman, Comedian

Drawings: Kyohei Miyajima

History: Haruichi Furudate

Format: 11.5 x 17.5, b/w

Format: 11.5 x 17.5, b/w

Number of pages: 208

Moving on to the plot, as mentioned, the latter will have a chapter dedicated to the most famous teams in the world of Haikyu such as the Fukurodani Of Bokuto And Akaashi. The latter two will be the protagonists of the first part of the volume with Bokuto who will do everything to surprise his teammate punctually but without succeeding. Akaashi, in fact, is not only good at reading the game when he is on the field but also the absurd behavior of Bokuto who will even go as far as to jump into the sea to surprise him. In short, they will all be very light stories that are undoubtedly a nice treat for the fans of Karasuno’s rivals but that certainly do not go to expand the macro story of Haikyu.

In HAIKYU!! CLUB, several secondary characters will be explored in depth.

The drawings of Miyajima they don’t make you miss the sensei’s ones at all Haruichi Furudate although the lack of a real plot naturally affects the quality of the volume, which cannot be more than a light reading made without commitment by those in “abstinence” from Haikyu. Obviously for lovers of Bokuto, Kenma and the “great king” Oikawa It will certainly be a pleasant way to see your favorite characters again and this is more than enough to make fans of the series happy. It’s a completely different story for those who haven’t read it Haikyuu!! and who certainly won’t be able to appreciate this spin-off which, taken individually, is nothing more than a gag manga.

In my opinion another point against HAIKYU!! CLUB is its longevity. For example, in Japan the spin-off has reached ten volumes, definitely too many for a series that wants to be nothing more than a tribute to the most beloved characters of the main series. If you want a comparison with another series by Star Comics, Club is on a par with My Hero Academia Smash!even if the latter was presented with a reduced price and format. The spinoff of the manga dedicated to volleyball, in fact, is enclosed in the standard 11.5×17.5 format of 208 pages. As for the price, however, HAIKYU!! CLUB is available at €5.20.

Who do we recommend HAIKYU!! CLUB to?

Without a doubt, to those who loved Furudate’s work and are looking for some “consolation” after the end of the latter. Frankly though HAIKYU!! CLUB It doesn’t seem like a must-read series to me at all and I would recommend you buy it only if you are a real die-hard fan of the brand, otherwise it will be a terribly flat read that will certainly make you laugh a little but will not go anywhere. Furthermore, several gags are only appreciable by those who know the reference work, making the series quite niche also due to its not exactly popular genre. However, it remains the only way to continue reading Hinata and his friends and rivals so if you are a fan of humorous manga you might still come to appreciate the work done by Kyohei Miyajima.

The interactions between the characters are funny and very enjoyable. It shows us practically nothing related to the world of volleyball

There are really too many volumes for a series that doesn’t have that much to say, also because of its parodic genre.