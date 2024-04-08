













Haikyu celebrates its tenth anniversary with an original illustration by its creator









Haikyu is a spokon manga work written and illustrated by Haruichi Furadate, whose title began to be published in 2012 and ended in 2020. An anime adaptation came from Production IG in April 2014 and now celebrating its tenth anniversary, the mangaka He made a new illustration and shared a message in which he also thanked the fans for their support over the last decade.

Haikyu It is one of the most popular spokon of the last decade, However, many of its fans learned about the anime first and after that they have not stopped following the story. Because of this, on the tenth anniversary of the adaptation's premiere, the title's official social networks shared an original illustration and a message of gratitude from the author.

“'Haikyu!!' The anime is celebrating its 10th anniversary!! I think a lot of people have discovered the charm of volleyball thanks to anime. I'm thankful…! The anime is still ongoing, and I can't wait to see the sequel!”

— HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) April 5, 2024

The commemorative illustration focuses on the protagonist who shows a huge smile before the end of his journey.

From 2012 to 2022, Haikyu gathered 45 manga compilation volumes and finished the story with a flourish, although, it should be noted, we have not yet seen on screen all the films that will finish adapting the manga. Are you ready for it?

Where can I watch Haikyu? How many seasons does she have?

Crunchyroll divides the anime into seven seasons which are made up of 93 episodes (85 chapters plus OVAS). Each of the deliveries are available on the streaming platform, you can review them here.

Shoyo Hinata is the little great protagonist of the volleyball spokon which has captivated the audience since the beginning of its anime, which began airing in 2014. The delivery is in charge of Production IG and although the adaptation is not over yet, the manga ended in 2020.

