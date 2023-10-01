Taiwan unveiled its first domestically-made submarine as part of its defensive strengthening program against a possible attack by China.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was in charge of the ship’s presentation ceremony in the port city of Kaohsiung.

US officials have warned that China could be preparing a military operation to invade the island in the coming years.

Taiwan is an autonomous territory that China considers a rebellious province and wants to recover it one day.

Many observers believe China will not attack the island imminently, and Beijing has stated that it seeks peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan.

But at the same time, he has warned against a formal declaration of Taiwanese independence and any foreign assistance.

China has increased its pressure on the island with military exercises in the Taiwan Strait – also known as the Formosa Strait – including several held this month.

“History will remember this day forever,” declared President Tsai, standing in front of the imposing submarine covered with the emblem of the Taiwanese flag.

He added that the idea of ​​a domestically manufactured submarine had previously been considered “an impossible task… but we did it.”

Building its own submarines has long been a priority for Taiwan’s leaders, but the program has accelerated under Tsai, who has nearly doubled military spending under her rule.

The submarine, which cost US$1.54 billion and is powered by diesel and electricity, will undergo several tests and be delivered to the navy in late 2024.

Asked by reporters on Thursday about the submarine, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman said it was “stupid nonsense” to try to stop Beijing’s military actions in the Pacific.

“No amount of weapons that the Democratic Progressive Party [gobernante en Taiwán] buy or manufacture can stop reunification with the homeland,” he added.

What is known about Taiwan’s new submarine

Haikun is the name of a mythical giant fish in Chinese literature.

Its cost was US$1,540 million

40% of its components are nationally manufactured

It features technology from the US and UK; possible technical assistance from India, South Korea, Spain, Australia and Canada

The combat system on board the submarine is from the military company Lockheed Martin Corp.

It will be armed with American-made MK-48 heavy torpedoes.

It is powered by diesel engines and electricity

It will do its first tests at the end of 2024

Deterrent and aggressive weapon

There is currently another Taiwanese submarine in production.

Taiwan intends to operate a fleet of 10 submarines – including two old Dutch-made ones – and equip them with missiles.

The head of the domestic submarine program, Admiral Huang Shu-kuang, told reporters last week that the goal was to defend against any attempt by China to surround Taiwan for an invasion or to impose a naval blockade.

The island would also buy time in the event of an invasion until American and Japanese forces arrived to assist in the defense, he added.

In any case, Taiwan’s fleet of 10 submarines would pale in comparison to China’s, which is believed to currently have more than 60 vessels, including nuclear-powered attack submarines.

But the island has long pursued an asymmetric warfare strategy in which it aims to build a more agile defense force to confront a larger, well-resourced enemy.

The submarines could “help Taiwan’s relatively small navy take initiatives against China’s powerful navy” by carrying out “guerrilla warfare with its stealth, lethality and surprise capabilities,” said William Chung, a military researcher at the Institute of Taiwan National Security and Defense Research.

In particular, the expert said, they could help protect the various straits and channels that link the so-called “first island chain,” a network of islands that includes Taiwan, the Philippines and Japan, and which is considered a possible battle front for any conflict with China.

National proud

Most significantly, Taiwan was able to design and build its own submarine.

The Haikun uses a combat system from US defense company Lockheed Martin and will be armed with US torpedoes.

At least six other countries supplied Taiwan with components, technology and talent for the development of the submarine.

Admiral Huang told Nikkey Asia that he personally approached military contacts in the US, Japan, South Korea and India for assistance, but did not specify which country a deal was ultimately reached with.

The fact that several countries and companies “were not afraid to supply parts to a major defense program in Taiwan… points to a significant geopolitical shift,” said Drew Thompson, a visiting researcher at the National University of Singapore and former US Department of Defense official. .

The ship’s unveiling comes shortly after China confirmed it had been conducting military exercises this month to “resolutely combat the arrogance of Taiwanese separatist forces.”

In recent weeks, Beijing had once again increased the presence of its battleships in the Taiwan Strait and the incursions of military aircraft into the airspace around the island.

US military and intelligence experts have projected various timelines for a possible Chinese invasion.

One of the recently proposed dates is 2027. Chinese President Xi Jinping is believed to have asked his military to be ready for an invasion that year.

But CIA Director William Burns also commented that this did not necessarily mean Xi would decide to invade then, as he is believed to have doubts about how successful China could be.

