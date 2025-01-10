Haier Air Conditioning and Comfortspecialized in comfort and energy efficiency solutions, ends 2024 with significant growth thanks to innovations such as new range of Perla Premium air conditioning.

In addition to the retail channelthe company has achieved a significant market share in the professional channel above 30% in DHW heat pumpsdriven by the use of refrigerant R290a natural gas with low global warming potential (GWP) and no impact on the ozone layer.

In it industrial fieldHaier has experienced significant growth in variable volume works and modular chillers less than 200 kW. All this has been possible thanks to a comprehensive strategy based on the innovation, sustainability and anticipation of European regulations coming.

Among the most notable achievements of the year is the 15% increase in staff. In addition, the company has reinforced its national presence with the beginning of the construction of a new headquarters in Madrid which is expected to be operational in 2025.

2024 has also been characterized by greater market penetration thanks to the multiplication of points of sale, the increase of training sessions and the expansion of its product range like him 3S Tanka thermal storage system designed for residential and commercial applications capable of managing multiple air conditioning and hot water needs efficiently and flexibly.

Looking ahead to the new year, Haier intends to maintain its growth trend across all channels. The main objectives include strengthening distribution and prescription channels, maintaining the growing product offering and continuing to lead in the retail and professional segments.

As for news, the company will launch new A+++ split systems with high efficiency in both cooling and heating, will update the R290 heating systems and will develop innovative refrigerants for variable volume systems and chillers.