Mexico City.- Mexican para-swimmer Haidee Aceves won her second silver medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The Guadalajara native became a double Paralympic medallist after clocking a time of 1:08.96 in the 50-metre backstroke event, which was held at the Paris La Defense Arena. She was just 2.97 seconds behind Pin Xiu Yip of Singapore with 1:05.99, who took the gold medal.

“I knew it was a very close competition, although I was confident that I could win a medal again, but I was never sure, not because I hadn’t trained but because anything can happen in a Final. I’m very happy and I can’t believe that I have two Paralympic medals. They taste like gold to me, it’s something spectacular,” said the Mexican. “Everyone in Guadalajara tells me that they are talking about me and I’m dying to return, it’s something very beautiful and gratifying to see so many displays of affection. My story is magical, I would choose my life, I have had a very happy and full life.”

A few days ago she won her first medal in the 200-meter backstroke, in the S2 category, and she still has a chance to add a third medal in the 100-meter freestyle event.

Her compatriot, Fabiola Ramírez Martínez, originally from Aguascalientes, finished the 50-meter backstroke S2 ​​event in sixth place, with a time of 1:12.30.