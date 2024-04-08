Steelies on a rear-wheel drive coupe: how fun is that?

Steel rims are so much fun! There was once a time when alloy wheels were expensive accessories or options. Unpainted bumpers, window cranks, plain paint, halogen headlights: that's how we rolled until the turn of the millennium. Since then, cars have rapidly become a lot more complete.

But in some cases the basic cars still exist. The real bare loafers. That is the case if you go shopping premium. Sorry Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, but sometimes things are missing on fat Germans who simply install brands such as Hyundai, Suzuki or Renault as standard on a B-segment hatchback. Of course you can always get it optionally on your German box (for a fee, of course).

Subaru BRZ Cup Car Basic

But there is another variant that is nicely equipped from the factory: the competition car. Or in any case, a car that will be converted into a racing or rally car. The Japanese brands in particular are still doing this and this is the new Subaru BRZ Cup Car Basic for today. Yes, that's what this car is called.

The super bare fun mobile is intended to be turned into a cup car. The nice thing is that Subaru also builds them for the public. So it is also the perfect basis for your drift mobile, tuning monster or show object. A moving blank canvas. Since everyone adjusts the wheels anyway, you only get steelies from the factory. Cool, right?

With the BRZ Cup Car Basic you also get a roll cage (admittedly, half a roll cage). What's special is that you get EyeSight. This is a comprehensive system that promotes driving safety. We are curious whether that also works a bit on a circuit, that no braking interventions are made when you do a Ricciardo-esque divebomb want to make.

Rear-wheel drive coupe: price

If something goes wrong with the braking action, it is good to know that there is still a front airbag, but that although there are side airbags, they do not work. In addition, Subaru warns that comfort is less in the BRZ Cup Car Basic, because they have removed most of the sound insulation.

The best part of all this is that Subaru asks less money for this bare example. At Porsche they would add 40 grand on top. The car costs the equivalent in Japan 22,500 euros. Yes, 22,500 euros!

