It’s one of the better ones dad jokes: looking out the car window and saying ‘it’s not Italy here’. Just say that out loud. Don’t you get it then? Then try to hold on to that innocence as long as possible. For those who are advanced in underpants humor, we have a nice one for you. Volkswagen Italy’s Instagram username is a bit unfortunate.

The Instagram name is simply Volkswagen Italia. No problem so far, until you capitalize that name after each other to create the link to the page. Then all of a sudden there’s folkswagenitalia. We’ve italicized the joke for you. For lovers of this kind of jokes, Google ‘Susan Album Party’.

In Italy they don’t think it’s that funny

When creating the Instagram page, the name will not have been chosen on purpose, but Volkswagen in Italy is now well aware. Are they going to change anything about it? No. Apparently they don’t think it’s that funny in Italy. And maybe we also see that they get free media attention for it, because people from other countries find it funny.

A source within Volkswagen Italy says against TheDrive that they are regularly reminded of the username: ‘This “genitalia” thing happens regularly almost every year, and they are all English-speaking [mensen]. This time got bigger and noticed by some media outlets, but it’s nothing new for those who control social media.”

“The joke would work just as well in Italian: genitalia in Italian is literally translated as ‘genitali’, but no Italian has ever made a pun about it,” says the source. “I think it’s a different approach to humor. It’s like making fun of Massachusetts because it has “ass” in its name. Is it really funny?’