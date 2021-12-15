The English newspapers spoke in disgrace of Verstappen’s victory last Sunday; they talked about cheating and theft. But perhaps that was not quite representative of how the fans from Lewis Hamilton’s home country felt about the race. The inspiring masterpiece Super Max! from the Dutch Pitstop Boys is currently at number two on the UK Spotify charts. Only I Am Woman by Emmy Meli currently enjoys more popularity in the official Spotify list Viral 50. Sounds like something a safety car could solve.

The song Super Max! is number one in the Netherlands on our local Viral 50 playlist. I Am Woman by the way, Emmy Meli is number two here. Worldwide state Super Max! at number 5. The Pitstop Boys actually seem to have had a monster hit – or rather a Red Bull hit, since Monster is the sponsor of Mercedes. And that while the song dates back to 2016. Incidentally, the Pitstop Boys released their second Max song five days ago with the name Super Max! Yo Hey, Yo Ho!

Photo(s): Screenshot Spotify

We checked it again, but the song is not yet in the official Spotify lists Bedroom Jams or Timeless Love Songs. That can never last long. Check the numbers Super Max! and Super Max! Yo Hey, Yo Ho! Below. Or even better: look up the song in Spotify and make sure it gets to number one worldwide. And in case you were curious: the song was played extensively during Max Verstappen’s victory party in Abu Dhabi – there is plenty of video evidence of that.

Song “Super Max!” is number 2 in the UK

Pit Stop Boys – Super Max! Yo Hey, Yo Ho!