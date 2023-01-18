With the races in Miami, Texas and Las Vegas, the US is well represented on the F1 calendar. And then the American fans can also move to Canada or Mexico with not too much effort. Robert Doornbos talks about his plans to go to the Vegas race in his column for the upcoming edition of TopGear Magazine. He quickly came back from that.

“Vegas in particular is going to be a wild weekend both on and off the track. I tried to book a room to attend that GP and requested two nights at Caesars Palace; what do you think it costs? 64,000 dollars’, writes Robert Doornbos in his column. He could have left it at that, but he couldn’t resist e-mailing back for a chat.

“Does that include breakfast?”

Because for that money you can expect to get at least a few pieces of bacon and some scrambled eggs in the morning, but that is disappointing: ‘So I emailed back asking if it included breakfast. Turned out not to be the case, so I told them to leave it alone.’ So a good tip for anyone going that way: take a bag of currant buns with you.