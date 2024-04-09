If you ask this dealer, Ajax only 'lost a little' last Sunday, they suffered 'a small setback' at Viaplay and Verstappen is doing 'quite nicely in F1'. The same dealer believes that this Opel Vivaro only has 'light rear damage'. Of course, a little optimism in these crazy times never goes away – it also helps that it doesn't have to cost too much.

We do not know exactly what happened to the Opel Vivaro, but we are guessing that there is something more going on than a driver who overlooked a pole. In any case, the bus is missing part of its loading space and you won't get there with just a new door. In any case, you will have to do something with the rear light for the MOT. The license plate still looks okay.

How much does the bus with 'light rear damage' cost?

If we had to take another guess, we would bet money on this van disappearing across the border and being righted there to continue for another ten years. The odometer shows just under two tons, so by Eastern European standards it has only just been broken in. You can pick it up for 1,999 euros from the export company Vlashuizen Eindhoven.