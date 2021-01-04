Sergeant Yvonne Huynh, 33, engaged for 14 years, is now the first woman in the French army to be killed in the Sahel. 24-year-old Brigadier Loïc Risser had been in the military for four years. Both died on Saturday January 2 in Mali, as part of Operation Barkhane. Their disappearance brings to 51 years the number of French soldiers killed in the Sahel since 2013.

In Haguenau (Bas-Rhin), the second regiment of hussars – which included the two victims – is in mourning. “It’s a day that we always dread as a soldier, because the word sacrifice takes on its full meaning, “breathed Colonel Maurice Robert de Saint-Victor, corps commander of the regiment. An emotion shared by the inhabitants. Some of them lay flowers in front of the barracks. At the town hall, the flags are at half mast. An official tribute will soon be paid to these soldiers who died in combat.