ICC headquarters, in The Hague, Netherlands: one of the cases would be related to the forced deportation of children and adolescents to Russian territory and the other about intentional attacks on Ukrainian civil infrastructure | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The International Criminal Court (ICC), headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, should open in the next few days two cases for alleged war crimes committed by Russia in the Ukraine war.

According to sources heard by the New York Times and the Reuters agency, one of the lawsuits would be related to the forced deportation of Ukrainian children and adolescents to Russian territory and the other about intentional attacks on the civil infrastructure of the invaded country, especially the electrical system.

The ICC prosecution has not confirmed the request to open the two processes, as it does not publicly comment on details of ongoing investigations.

It is also not known which Russian officials would be charged in these proceedings, but President Vladimir Putin could be one of them, as the Hague court does not recognize immunity for heads of state in cases involving war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide.

However, it is difficult for a trial to take place, as Russia would need to hand over its own government officials – the ICC does not try cases in absentia. The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the matter.

Konstantin Kosachyov, vice-president of Russia’s Senate, said the ICC lacked jurisdiction over the country because Moscow, a signatory to the court’s founding in 2000, withdrew its support for it in 2016, understanding that “the court did not live up to hopes”. placed on it”.

That move came days after the ICC ruled that Russia’s 2014 takeover of the Crimean peninsula by Russia was an occupation. “The ICC is an instrument of neocolonialism in the hands of the West,” claimed Kosachyov.