#Hague #court #open #proceedings #Russia #war #crimes #Ukraine
Zelenskyi: “Russia’s aggression can break”
Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj assumes that Russia has little left to do in its war against Ukraine. Arms shipments...
#Hague #court #open #proceedings #Russia #war #crimes #Ukraine
Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj assumes that Russia has little left to do in its war against Ukraine. Arms shipments...
Obsessive browsing and watching videos in almost every situation. This is how the respondents to HS's survey describe their own...
Finns' attitude towards people who use drugs is contradictory. They are still subject to many stigmatizing attitudes.From Finns slightly more...
Home pagepoliticsCreated: 3/16/2023 5:03 amFrom: Felix DurachSplitIn the TV show by Russia's top propagandists, the Ukrainian military receives unusual praise....
Home pageWorldCreated: 3/16/2023 4:47 amFrom: Bjarne KommnickSplitDeep beneath our feet is the geological water cycle. A diamond now gives new...
Penitentiary Intervention Task Force will operate in the State for at least 30 days, starting this Wednesday (15.mar) The Minister...
Leave a Reply