Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is “illegal,” says the UN’s International Court of Justice.The State of Israel has an obligation to end its illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territories as quickly as possible, to immediately cease all new settlement activities, evacuate all settlers and compensate for the damages caused“, the Court argues in its “advisory opinion” to the requests of the United Nations General Assembly regarding the Israeli presence in the Palestinian Territories.



«The Jewish people are not conquerors in their own land, nor in our eternal capital Jerusalem.nor in the land of our ancestors in Judea and Samaria,” he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





“No false decision from The Hague,” Netanyahu added, “will distort this historical truth, just as the legality of Israeli settlements in all the territories of our homeland cannot be challenged.”