A goal four minutes from the end of Ianis Hagi gave the victory at the Ilie Oana stadium in Ploiesti to Romania against Macedonia (3-2), that reacted and balanced a two-goal deficit, but was defeated on the first match day of qualifying for Qatar 2022. Romania showed its superiority in the first half. Mirel Radoi’s team took advantage in the half hour with a goal from Florin Tanase.

At the start of the second half, he increased his income thanks to a great individual action by Valentin Mihaila, Parma striker, who again beat Stole Dimietrievski, from Rayo Vallecano. Igor Angelovski’s team reacted firmly, scoring two goals in two minutes and balancing the game. First it was Arijan Ademi who closed the gap and then Mallorca striker Aleksandar Trajkovski. Hagi’s exit to the field was key, with ten minutes remaining, he replaced Florin Tanase. The Rangers midfielder, son of the legendary Romanian player Gica Hagi, scored the winning Romanian goal with four minutes remaining.