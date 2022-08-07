Jasper Cillessen will soon be signing with NEC. The haggling between the 33-year-old goalkeeper from Groesbeek and Valencia has been resolved.

Technical director Ted van Leeuwen of NEC indicated before the start of the home match against FC Twente that Cillessen was in conflict with Valencia, because the Spaniards would not have fulfilled agreements. He even said that the transfer of the Orange international is faltering.

Later today, Cillessen and Valencia found each other. He still had money from the club and Valencia informed him at the last minute that Cillessen had to waive that amount. Both parties have now reached a compromise on this.

Delay

Cillessen will sign a three-year contract with NEC next week. The Nijmegen club pays a transfer fee of around 1 million euros. Cillessen still had a one-year contract with Valencia, which wants to get rid of him to create space in the salary house.

NEC announced the presentation of Cillessen on Thursday morning, but then had to postpone the press conference twice. The club did not qualify him to play for the match against FC Twente, so Mattijs Branderhorst had to keep goal. Cillessen watched the game from the stands. See also Emergency thermoelectric plants are at risk of not operating

Cillessen will return to NEC after eleven years. He ended up in the youth academy in 2001 and made his debut in the first team in 2010. After 35 matches (competition and cup), Cillessen left for Ajax in the summer of 2011. In 2016 he moved to FC Barcelona, ​​which he exchanged for Valencia in 2019. Cillessen also defended the goal 63 times for the Dutch national team.