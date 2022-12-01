Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Encouraging them with her Colombian flavor, the writer Laura Restrepo, says “do it” to the “Thousand young people” who met her at the Guadalajara International Book Fair and they dream of writing.

“I would say a word, do it, I don’t know if it’s a Colombianism, ‘I want I don’t know what, do it, do it’, write, I don’t know which writer gave very good advice, ‘if you’re starting to write, write like if nobody was reading you, because nobody is reading you’, give it without fear, put what you want”, encouraged Restrepo.

During their conversation, he highlighted how It has been important for her to travel and meet people to be inspired by her novels. and understand the world in another way that is only possible by seeing it and talking to people.

It is worth mentioning that Laura Restrepo has been a leftist since she was a teenager and belonged to the M19 guerrilla in ColombiaHe also lived during the Videla dictatorship, in the ‘post-Franco’ period because he has always cared about fighting to make the world a better place.

This is reflected in his work. but she recognizes that there are struggles that her generation did not turn to see, such as ecology, which now has consequences, the writer stressed that young people should care about the environment and assured that in the future the wars will be due to famine and drought.

Nevertheless, urged the new generations “not to be swallowed by the city” and change the way of living for a more sustainable one.

Faced with the concern of young women regarding gender inequality, he assured that this is the moment for women.

“For me it is very important that women know that we succeedthe only triumphant revolution of the 20th century is that of women, that does not mean that everything has been achieved, but we have already won (…) take advantage of it girls, this is our quarter of an hour”, she declared.

He encouraged young people to fight against gender stereotypes and the canons of hegemonic beauty.

“Change that whole dynamic towards being smarter, more aware, supportive, love animals”, Laura Restrepo finally said to applause.