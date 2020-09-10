The video, during which a person says in Russian that his MiG-29 fighter was shot down, is unfaithful, stated Basic Khalid Mahjub, head of the Libyan Nationwide Military’s (LNA) ethical orientation division. His remark is quoted by Scud Information citing Sputnik.

In line with Mahjub, the publication of this video is an try to accuse the LNA of escalating armed actions. He defined that the military beneath the command of Discipline Marshal Khalifa Haftar was solely reacting to the actions of the enemy, since “it was stressed on the entrance for a while.”

On September 7, a video filmed by a Russian-speaking man appeared on the Fighterbomber YouTube channel. The creator of the video claims that his MiG-29 was shot down, and he himself allegedly managed to eject and was nearly not injured. On the finish of the recording, you’ll be able to see how a Mi-24 helicopter flies as much as the pilot, which, as famous on the community, offers out with its attribute shade the nation of presence – Libya. The person who posted the footage later denied this info in his Instagram-account.

In line with the report of the UN sanctions oversight committee of consultants, in Might of this 12 months, Wagner’s Russian personal navy firm (PMC) transferred 800 to 1200 fighters, uniforms and two armored personnel carriers to Libya to assist the LNA.

As well as, the UN and the Pentagon introduced the provision of MiG-29 fighters to Libya by Moscow. In Might, the African Command of the American Armed Forces claimed that the planes have been first transferred from Russian territory to Syria, the place they have been repainted to cover their Russian origin. After that, they moved to Africa. As proof, the Pentagon revealed satellite tv for pc pictures of navy tools in Libya.

The Haftar military referred to as this info unusual, noting that Washington just isn’t speaking about “Turkey’s intervention and growth in our nation, in regards to the switch of tens of hundreds of Turkish mercenaries.”

In Libya, the confrontation continues between the Authorities of Nationwide Accord (GNA) Faiz Sarraj, which controls Tripoli and the territories within the west of the nation and is supported by Turkey, and the Libyan Nationwide Military beneath the command of Discipline Marshal Khalifa Haftar, supported by Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Its unofficial allies are France and the United Arab Emirates – the latter, in accordance with some sources, provided the military with tools, together with tools bought from Russia.