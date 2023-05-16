The news of the artist’s untimely death hit everyone: here’s what happened

Over the last few hours, a real mourning has hit the world of music and entertainment in general. A few hours ago, the police in Seoul, South Korea, announced the tragic death of the Korean girl Haesoo only 29 years old. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Mourning in the music world. A few hours ago Haesoo, a 29-year-old Korean singer, was found dead by Seoul police in a hotel room. According to her indiscretions, it seems that the young woman committed suicide, since a woman was found next to her body farewell letter. Needless to say, the news plunged the artist’s fans into total sadness.

The singer’s official fan page, ‘Haesoopia’, wanted to address the last thought to theartist with these moving words:

Haesoo was a warm person who knew how to give love to those around her, share affection and receive it.

Haesoo’s family, who is currently in terrible mourning, has announced that in a few days he will hold a funeral private and invited all the singer’s fan pages to:

Refrain from spreading speculation, malicious reports and rumors so that the deeply saddened family can mourn and say goodbye to the deceased peacefully.

At the moment we do not know the causes which led the artist to make this tragic gesture. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further updates on this story that has shocked the entire world of music and entertainment in general.

Who was Haesoo, the Korean singer who died at the age of 29

Haesoo’s debut in the world of Korean music dates back to 2019, the year in which he released his first album ‘My Life, Me’.