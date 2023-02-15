It is also available in Italy, for people with haemophilia bThe recombinant factor IX with prolonged half-life (nonacog beta pegol, Refixia*), which provides medium levels of factor IX activity which helps control bleeding between doses. He announces it Novo Nordisk in a note.

Hemophilia – recalls the Danish pharmaceutical company – is a rare disease, of genetic origin, characterized by the lack of a specific factor of the blood clotting. “It occurs almost exclusively in males, while women can be healthy carriers, and is inherited through the X chromosome – specifies Maria Elisa Mancuso, Thrombosis and Hemorrhagic Diseases Center, Humanitas Research Hospital, Rozzano (Milan) – The most common form is the haemophilia A, caused by coagulation factor VIII deficiency, which affects approximately one in every 5-10 thousand male births; haemophilia B, linked to factor IX deficiency, which has an incidence equal to one new case in 30-50 thousand male births, or about a thousand Italians Both pathologies, in their severe form, are characterized by frequent spontaneous bleeding or following minimal trauma; the severity and frequency of the bleeding episodes depend on the level of residual biological activity of the factor of clotting involved”.

The severity of the disease, therefore, is directly linked to the extent of the coagulation factor deficiency. If the biological activity of the coagulation factor is less than 1%, the World Federation of Hemophilia (Whf) defines the disease as ‘serious’, with frequent spontaneous haemorrhages and abnormal bleeding, even caused by small traumas. When the activity is between 1 and 5%, haemophilia is defined as ‘moderate’; with activity between 5 and 40% it is ‘mild’, over 40% the Whf speaks of ‘non-haemophilia range’. “The goal to be achieved with therapies for haemophilia B – explains Rita Carlotta Santoro, head of the Haemophilia, Haemostasis and Thrombosis Unit, Pugliese-Ciaccio hospital, Catanzaro – is to maintain the activity levels of factor IX for the greatest possible time in the non-haemophilia range, thus enabling people living with the disease to achieve the goal of a nearly bleed-free life.Nonacog beta pegol, with its sustained-release formulation, provides medium levels of factor IX ( trough level) in adolescents and adults which help control bleeding between doses”.

“Weekly prophylaxis with nonacog beta pegol – highlights Renato Marino, medical director at the University Hospital of Bari, Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center – has contributed to the prevention of hemarthrosis (the accumulation of blood in the joint after hemorrhage, ed. ) and in preserving the osteoarticular status of the haemophiliac patient, as documented in the patients enrolled in the extension clinical trial. In addition, nonacog beta pegol may also contribute to the control of bleeding in major surgery”.