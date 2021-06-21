Watching the Cup America This year, the amount of strikers we have seen in other editions of the Copa América came to mind.
None like “Il Imperatore”
In Italy there are many ¨Idolos Stranieros¨ that left their mark on the Italian Calcium. If I go to my childhood in the 90 ‘, my head fills with names like Cafú, Seedorf, Ronaldo, Batistuta, Rui Costa, Shevchenko, Crespo, Zamorano, Dunga, Zidane, Van Basten, Gullit, Matthäus, Bergkamp, Gascoigne, Klinsmann, Jugovic, Thuram, Martin Vazquez, Aldair, Scifo, Nedved, Völler, Berthold , Rooms, etc.
One was so used at that time to see the Calcium star-studded and was the best league in the world in during the decade. See a Inter – Juventus, followed by a Lazio – Parma, a Rome – Sampdoria, Milan – Fiorentina; it meant a round Sunday!
Saturday 7 AM and I had ESPN at full volume while my parents kept snoring until I woke them up with the first shout of goal. Imagine for the World Cup Korea – Japan 2002. The bitch that I took every day to wake up at 3 AM to watch the preview of the first game. Until they learned to sleep with the door closed because of me.
Anyway, that decade of the 90s we were all in awe of what it was Ronaldo Nazario on the court. A real MONSTER. But this story is not about him. No. It’s about who was his natural heir as scorer of The Canarinha. Those who know me already know who I am talking about. Imagine the chubby Ronaldo, with the physique of a fighter of MMA and with R’s leftoberto Carlos.
that was Adriano Leite Riberio. A beast to dribble and leave everyone on the road with his power and gifted technique, ending with a shot of almost 130 km / hr breaking the bow and the pride of the goalkeeper who was putting himself in front. An Italian channel published in 2004 that Adriano’s free kick reached the 129.7 Km / hr. A real animal.
Adriano made his debut in June 2000 with the Flamengo. The Inter Milan He didn’t wait for other teams to take him away and signed him in the summer of 2001.
The boy had just arrived, he trained for two days with the team and they went to play a friendly against him Real Madrid for him Trophy Bernabeu. He entered the field of play with number 14, with a few minutes remaining until the end of the friendly and left us all “speechless” with his cannon shot, a goal from a free kick that broke the goal of Boxes that gave the triumph to the outsiders, to the Nerazzurri.
A little detail, Clarence seedorf He gave him the free kick to be shown on the Old Continent.
The only problem / blessing? Hector Cúper he had a surplus of forward scorers who always responded by doing the teacher’s assigned job. He was playing 2 ahead so he had to choose between: Mohamed Kallon, Ronaldo, Chino Recoba, Christian Vieri and Nicola Ventola.
So the teacher Cúper decided to send him to La Fiore for a few months, he returned to Inter and Parma was on the prowl. Inter had no choice but to sell it. The teacher Cesar Prandelli he was in love with his game and wanted to put him next to Adrian Mutu and in front of Japanese legend Nakata.
Adriano quickly earned the fans and the nickname of ¨ l’imperatore ¨, yes, with his own style of Jogo Beautiful. It wasn’t something like what I did Dinho, Not at all. It was more like seeing a Rhino in a stampede dribbling everyone it came across. Power, strength, speed, skill and effectiveness. The perfect striker. Don’t believe it? Give yourself 5 minutes of your life and look on YouTube for Adriano’s matches at Parma, Inter and the Brazilian National Team.
With Mutu they managed to score more than 30 goals together that season, making Héctor Cúper want to pull out his hair for having sold him.
Roberto Mancini corrects this error and repatriates it to the Emperor to put it next to the Brujita Verón, Kily González, Cuchu Cambiasso, Cobra Stanković, Oba Oba Martins, Chino Recoba, Bobo Vieri, Javier Zanetti, Iván Córdoba, Mihajlović, Favalli and Toldo among others.
And with good reason. The Nerazzurri and their people quickly identified with this Brazilian gladiator, and he knew early on that this was his home. Breaking arches here and there, visitor and local. Buffon and the rest of the Calcio archers knew what it meant if they let the Beast emerge for their left-hander. It was to sign his death!
Not to mention their numbers in the Selection. Blessed also for being part of that Brazil which had 22 World Class Stars within its 24-player roster. That team was a lot of dose. The goal they make to chili in the Playoffs for him Germany World Cup 2006, represented what the Jogo Beautiful of that team.
Hadrian was the top scorer of the Cup Confederations and the top figure in the competition. This is how it was shaping up for 2006, nothing more than huge things for her career Beast soccer player.
It seemed. One day, in training with the team of the Inter, Hadrian receives the worst call of his life.
“When he got the phone call about his father’s death, we were in the room. He picked up the phone and began to scream in a way that no one can imagine. It still makes me shudder. This is how the Pupi Zanetti.
“” You can lose the player but not the man. The important thing is that he (Adriano) is happy. “
– Jose Mourinho
The Argentine felt closer to Adriano than ever and began to take care of him: “From that day on, Massimo Moratti and I have treated him like a younger brother. He continued to play soccer, scoring and dedicating his goals to his father by pointing to the sky. But after that phone call, nothing was the same as before “. However, he admits that they failed to save him: “We couldn’t get him out of the depression tunnel and that was my biggest loss, I felt powerless.”
And it is that at Inter Milan, they were convinced that Adriano would become as good or better than Ronaldo.
“One night, Iván Córdoba shared a room with him and told him that he was a mix between Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and asked him if he knew that he would become the best in the world. When he scored that goal for Real Madrid, I told myself that we had found the new Ronaldo. “
His father was everything to him. A man who worked for his children, sacrificing his own food, in order to buy chuteras, pay for the bus ticket to training and support his son in his dream. His best friend, his father, the one who was always there for him, no more.
Hadrian he lost his way and ended up in that vice that has destroyed so many football careers and families. A black hole for him Emperor.
Mourinho brought him back to Inter and tried everything. To such an extent that one day he arrived in a drunken state and they put him in the infirmary so that the press would not see him.
“You can lose the player but not the man. The important thing is that he (Adriano) is happy ”. Mourinho, paternalistic as always, had him under his care for a long time.
Zlatan he admired him and never kept words for him. “No one could take the ball from him, he was an animal. I played with great champions, but with him I felt that I could play for many years, since with Adriano I felt comfortable ”.
But the Emperor had already surrendered. He already felt that he lost his Kingdom and there was no turning back. He lost the reason and the reason to play happily with the ball.
After several failed attempts to get back to being himself (although he never stopped scoring goals), Adriano retired in 2016.
“” After my father died, I fell into a depression that led to drinking. I was only happy when I drank. I went out every night, and drank everything you can imagine: wine, whiskey, beer, lots of beer. People think that I was foolish for giving up the millionaire contract I had, but the truth is that there is no money that can buy the affection of the family. I gave up so many millions, but I bought happiness ”.”
– Hadrian
Adriano ended up on the same list of Socrates, Gascoigne, George Best, Garrincha and the Magic Gonzalez. Within the ideal 11 of Alcoholic Players. His story is one of the ones I like the most, especially because it reminds us of appreciating our loved ones while they are in this life.
There is not a single day that does not think about Adriano, his goals, his history. Well, how could I forget, if my son is named after him, and I think about him all day.
Leave a Reply