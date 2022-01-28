The former Nerazzurri player was surprised by the police driving a car without a license
Adriano he apologized on social media after being caught by the police driving the car without a license. Furthermore, the Emperor refused to take the alcohol test. “Everyone already knows, the news came on television, in the newspapers, that I was caught by the police. I didn’t really have a driver’s license. My license is suspended. Unfortunately, that day my driver could not come and I decided to take the car anyway. Then all this happened“.
“I’m here to apologize for what happened, it was really my mistake. I couldn’t drive without a license, but unfortunately I did. I’m always with the driver. Last year I stayed in Sao Paulo for a month at the end of the year and I had a driver. I went back to Rio and I also had a driver. “
January 28, 2022 (change January 28, 2022 | 16:38)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Hadrian #caught #license #Emperor #mistake #day
Leave a Reply