Abdullah Abu Daif (Cairo, Aden)

The governor of Yemen’s Hadhramaut, Mabkhout Mubarak bin Madi, confirmed that exports will be stopped permanently after the Houthi terrorist attacks that targeted the Al-Daba oil port, as a quick measure in the face of the terrorist act that targets Yemeni resources, and tries to undermine security and economic efforts in Hadhramaut.

The governor of Hadramout said, in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad: The recent “Houthi” attacks that targeted Al-Dhaba oil port prove the terrorist “Houthi” militia’s endeavor to strike the economy and the continuous work to disrupt and threaten international navigation in general.

The Houthis launched attacks on oil ports in eastern Yemen in Shabwa and Hadramout, last October, which led to the prevention of oil exports and the departure of oil companies operating in Hadhramaut. President Rashad Al-Alimi.

Commenting on last week’s attacks, which were launched by the “Houthi” militia on the oil port of Al-Dhaba, the governor of Hadramout stated that the terrorist group aims by all means to undermine the legitimate government’s efforts by striking economic resources, including oil and shipping ports.

The Al-Dabbah oil port, which is linked to oil companies, in Wadi Al-Masila, is one of the most important ports for oil export, as it used to receive 170,000 barrels of crude oil daily in 2008, according to an official announcement at the time, which is stored in the port’s tanks, which can accommodate about three and a half million barrels. , while the pumping rate from the tanks to the transport ships is fifty thousand barrels per hour.

The “Houthi” militia officially claimed responsibility for targeting the port of Al-Dhaba, which forced an oil ship that tried to approach the port of Al-Dhaba in the south of the country to leave.

Mabkhout bin Madi indicated that the “Houthis” militia aims to harm the interests of the people in general, and the government must confront them with more forceful decisions, closing the port of Hodeidah and preventing them from supplying gas.

For their part, Yemeni experts considered the continuation of the Houthi militia’s terrorist attacks on Yemen’s oil ports as an unprecedented wake-up call, especially as it comes after a long truce.

The Yemeni journalist and political analyst, Adel Al-Maduri, explained that the attack on Al-Dhaba oil port is the second in a row in less than a month, and this is an indication of the real insistence of the “Houthi” militia to disrupt the government’s resources and put it in crisis, since oil exports are all that remain of the bank’s resources. Central.

Al-Maduri added to Al-Ittihad that the continuous targeting of Al-Dhaba port and the ports under government control, such as Al-Nashima and Qena, poses a real challenge to the government in securing its sovereign resources, and requires that it take deterrent measures so that the militias stop their criminal operations and their destruction of the country’s capabilities.

He believes that the headquarters of the oil companies that are still in Sanaa and manage oil in the south should be withdrawn, considering that these companies, due to the “Houthi” pressure, pass information to the militias about the ships, which makes it easier for the “Houthi” to target the ships with “drones”.

In a related context, Yemeni activist Hisham Al-Jabri affirmed that Houthi crimes against Yemenis were repeated in the north and south, and during this period they escalated in striking the national economy, which will lead to great economic consequences, and mainly affect the people, while the “Houthi” terrorism implements its agendas of sabotage.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, the Yemeni activist called for a strong unified position to rein in this group and stop its aggression, because the consequences of that would be disastrous for the Yemeni people with the continuation of attacks on ports and economic resources, which is an unfortunate matter for everyone in general.