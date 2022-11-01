Journalists Page Six suspected actor Leonardo DiCaprio in an affair with model Gigi Hadid

Journalists Page Six once again suspected the American actor Leonardo DiCaprio in an affair with a new girl, model Gigi Hadid. Material published on site editions.

It is known that the couple was spotted together at the Circoloco party, held in New York in honor of Halloween, which is celebrated annually on October 31. Celebrities arrived at the event by bus along with other guests, including Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid, fashion model Irina Shayk and renowned collector Helly Nahmad.

“DiCaprio was constantly wearing a zombie mask, which he only took off when he was drinking alcoholic beverages,” said an eyewitness to the events, who wished to remain anonymous. At the same time, Hadid and DiCaprio have not yet commented on the news about their romance, which appeared due to their joint publication.

Speculation that the actor began dating model Gigi Hadid first surfaced on September 14. On that day, the Daily Mail obtained paparazzi pictures showing DiCaprio and Hadid talking to each other at a party held as part of New York Fashion Week after another show.