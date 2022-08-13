24, with a fake California license bearing the name of a Hezbollah leader, he also admired Commander Solemani. He allegedly acted alone, but his nationality and origin are still unclear, according to investigators

Her name is Hadi Matar, she is 24 years old and, perhaps, she has left traces of her political sympathies on social networks, which go to the Iranian authorities and the Revolutionary Guards ”.

The young man who yesterday stabbed Salman Rushdie in New York, according to the first investigations reported by the New York Post, published on social media posts in support of Iran and the Guardians of the Revolution, and also expressed support for various forms of Shiite extremism. In the Iranian conservative newspaper Kayhan today we read his solemn eulogy, which already makes us shudder enough: “Congratulations to this courageous and duty-conscious man who attacked the apostate and vicious Salman Rushdie. We kiss the hand of him who with a knife tore the neck of the enemy of God ». Kayhan’s director is appointed directly by Iran’s supreme spiritual guide, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Matar had a fake license with the name of “Hassan Mughnyah”, who was the head of Hezbollah liquidated by Mossad in 2008.

Although there are no direct links between Matar and the Guardians of the Revolution, at the moment, according to what is leaking from the investigation in one of his messaging app found on his mobile there are images of the Iranian commander Qassem Solemani, assassinated in 2020. At the moment the feds believe that Matar acted alone, however there were objects at the crime scene that could provide evidence of some organizational element. Investigators obtained ‘search warrants for various items. There was a backpack located at the scene. And there were also electronic devices », the number and nature of which the American authorities did not specify. Matar was from Fairview, New Jersey. But his nationality is not yet very clear at the moment, or at least, the investigators are still looking at us, since as they said there are elements of complication on this.

Matar’s lawyer, Nathaniel Barone, has not confirmed any of the rumors. What is certain is that the attack on Rushdie comes at a rather tense moment in US-Iran relations, after American national security unveiled a plot against former (Trump’s) national security adviser John Bolton, for whom the Biden administration formally charged a member of the Guardians of the Revolution, and after an attempted attempt on the life of an Iranian-American journalist in Brooklyn.

The writer Taslima Nasreen tells other interesting details. Hadi Matar’s Facebook account contained images of Ayatollah Khomeini, who issued the famous fatwa against Rusdhie in 1989, and his successor, Ayatollah Khamenei. “Now you can guess – she writes – the reason for the attack”.