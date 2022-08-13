Hadi Matar, born in California and living in New Jersey, at the time of his arrest. / TWITTER

Hadi Matar will have to face at least two charges, for attempted murder and assault, of which the Chautauqua County police are accusing him, where the writer Salman Rushdie was going to give a talk on Friday, whom he stabbed several times when he began the act.

Although at first it came to light that he had carried out his attack “alone”, without express orders from any organization, more recent hypotheses qualify this statement due to the recent activity in the United States of the ‘pasdarán’, the members of the Corps of the Islamic Revolution Guards, the most extremist supporter of the Iranian regime, for whom Matar has shown his admiration on social networks.

24 years old, he was born in California and recently moved to New Jersey. Her last known address is in Fairview, a town of about 13,000 inhabitants in Bergen County, on the banks of the Hudson River and just across from Manhattan. The Lebanese newspaper ‘An-Nahar’ has confirmed that his family came from Yaroum, a town in the south of the country that he would never have visited.

Images of Khomeini and the current Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, appear on their social networks. The investigators of the case have also found in a messaging application on his mobile phone images of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, who died in 2020 in Baghdad due to a US air strike with drones on the airport in the Iraqi capital ordered by US President Donald Trump.

recent attacks



At the time of his arrest, Matar was carrying a false driver’s license in the name of Hassan Mughnyah, a surname that coincides with that of the former head of Hezbollah’s intelligence service. He was killed in 2008 in a car bomb attack in Damascus, Syria. Hezbollah blamed Israel for his death. Both Mughnyah and Suleimani are considered martyrs by the Iranian regime.

The United States Department of Justice published a statement last Wednesday in which it accused a member of the ‘pasadarán’, Shahram Poursafi, of hiring a hit man – who betrayed him to the FBI – for 250,000 euros to assassinate the former adviser to Trump on national security John Bolton. He also thought about killing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He is currently at unknown parent.

In late July, 23-year-old Azerbaijani native Khalid Mehdiyev was detained with an AK-47 assault rifle by New York police outside the Brooklyn home of Iranian journalist and dissident Masih Alineja. The detainee had tried to force the door of the house and was carrying ammunition and a suitcase full of money, in addition to the weapon. Alineja is being targeted by the Tehran regime.

With these very recent antecedents, the hypothesis that Matar had some relationship with the fundamentalists remains, for the moment, alive.