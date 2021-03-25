Plus, gongs for Last of Us Part 2, Dreams, and more.
The results are in for this year’s BAFTA Games Awards, and acclaimed dungeon-crawler Hades has proven to be the big winner of the night, picking up gongs in a total of five categories.
Developer Supergiant Games’ Hades came out top in this year’s Best Game category, winning out against Half-Life: Alyx, Ghost of Tsushima, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It was also hailed as the winner in categories for Narrative, Game Design, and Artistic Achievement, while Logan Cunningham (who voices Hades, Poseidon, Achilles, and many more in the game) took home the top prize as Performer in a Supporting Role.
The Last of Us Part 2, meanwhile, also had a big night; it was named the EE Game of the Year (a category voted for by the public), took home the prize in the Animation category, and Laura Bailey was named Performer in a Leading Role category for her portrayal of Abby.
Elsewhere, Sackboy: A Big Adventure came top in the Family and British Game categories, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons secured two awards for Multiplayer and Game Beyond Entertainment. Rare’s multilayer pirate adventure Sea of Thieves, which has just celebrated its third anniversary, was named best Evolving Game, and Phobia Game Studios’ gristly reverse-horror Carrion came top in Debut Game.
Rounding off the list of winners are Ghost of Tsushima for Audio Achievement, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for Music, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition for Original Property, and Dreams for Technical Achievement. You’ll find the full list categories, nominees, and winners in this year’s BAFTA Games Awards below.
ANIMATION
- DOOM ETERNAL Development Team – id Software / Bethesda Softworks
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Development Team -Square Enix / Square Enix
- Winner – THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team -Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS Development Team – Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios
- SPIRITFARER Development Team -Thunder Lotus / Kowloon Nights
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- CYBERPUNK 2077 Development Team – CD PROJEKT RED / CD PROJEKT RED
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Jason Connell, Joanna Wang, Ian Jun Wei Chiew – Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Winner – HADES Jen Zee – Supergiant Games / Supergiant Games
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve / Valve
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
- Winner – GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Rev. Dr. Bradley D. Meyer – Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Darren Korb – Supergiant Games / Supergiant Games
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve / Valve
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BEST GAME
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Brian Fleming, Chris Zimmerman – Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Winner – HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games / Supergiant Games
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team -Valve / Valve
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES – Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BRITISH GAME
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- F1 2020 Development Team – Codemasters / Codemasters
- FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic / Devolver Digital
- THE LAST CAMPFIRE Development Team – Hello Games / Hello Games
- RÖKI Development Team – Polygon Treehouse / United Label
- Winner – SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Ned Waterhouse, Jess Gaskell, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
DEBUT GAME
- AIRBORNE KINGDOM Development Team – The Wandering Band / The Wandering Band
- CALL OF THE SEA Tatiana Delgado, Manuel Fernandez – Out of the Blue / Raw Fury
- Winner – CARRION Development Team -Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital
- FACTORY Development Team -Wube Software / Wube Software
- THE FALCONEER Development Team – Tomas Sala / Wired Productions
- RÖKI Development Team – Polygon Treehouse / United Label
EVOLVING GAME
- DESTINY 2: BEYOND LIGHT Development Team – Bungie / Bungie
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic / Devolver Digital
- FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games / Epic Games
- NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games / Hello Games
- Winner – SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare Ltd / Xbox Game Studios
FAMILIA
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic / Devolver Digital
- MINECRAFT DUNGEONS Development Team – Mojang Studios, Double Eleven Limited
- Winner – SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Joel Smith, Cesar Bittar, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- Winner – ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- BEFORE I FORGET Development Team – 3-Fold Games / 3-Fold Games
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team -Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- SPIRITFARER Development Team – Thunder Lotus / Kowloon Nights
- TELL ME WHY Development Team – DONTNOD Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios
GAME DESIGN
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Development Team -Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Winner – HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games / Supergiant Games
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team -Valve / Valve
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team -Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
MULTIPLAYER
- Winner – ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- DEEP ROCK GALACTIC Development Team – Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing
- FALL GUYS Development Team -Mediatonic / Devolver Digital
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Darren Bridges, Matt Goldhaber – Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Jack Houghton, Tom Sampson, Jason Stewart – Sumo Digital Sheffield / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- VALORANT Development Team – Riot Games / Riot Games
MUSIC
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi, Peter Scaturro – Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Darren Korb – Supergiant Games / Supergiant Games
- THE LAST OF US PART II Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle, Scott Hanau – Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Winner – MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS Gareth Coker – Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Jay Waters, Joe Thwaites, Joanna Skorupa – Sumo Digital Sheffield / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
NARRATIVE
- ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA Writing Team – Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft
- CYBERPUNK 2077 Writing Team – CD PROJEKT RED / CD PROJEKT RED
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Nate Fox, Ian Ryan – Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Winner – HADES Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games / Supergiant Games
- KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Writing Team – Cardboard Computer / Annapurna Interactive
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Writing Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
- CARRION Development Team -Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital
- FALL GUYS Development Team -Mediatonic / Devolver Digital
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games / Supergiant Games
- Winner – KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Development Team Cardboard Computer / Annapurna Interactive
- SPIRITFARER Development Team- Thunder Lotus / Kowloon Nights
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- ASHLEY JOHNSON as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- CHERAMI LEIGH as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
- CODY CHRISTIAN as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake
- DAISUKE TSUJI as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Winner – LAURA BAILEY as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- NADJI JETER as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- CARLA TASSARA as Judy Alvarez in CYBERPUNK 2077
- JEFFREY PIERCE as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II
- Winner – LOGAN CUNNINGHAM as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
- PATRICK GALLAGHER as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
- SHANNON WOODWARD as Dina in The Last of Us Part II
- TROY BAKER as Joel in The Last of Us Part II
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- DEMON’S SOULS Development Team – SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DOOM ETERNAL Development Team – id Software / Bethesda Softworks
- Winner – DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR Sebastian Wloch, Duncan Lawler, Pavel Kuksa – Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
EE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public)
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE Raven Software, Infinity Ward / Activision
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Supergiant Games / Supergiant Games
- Winner – THE LAST OF US PART II Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- VALORANT Riot Games / Riot Games
