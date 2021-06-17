From Supergiant Games they give more details of the arrival to PlayStation and Xbox of one of the best games of 2020.

Hades, the award-winning game from Supergiant Games, has confirmed this week its launch on PlayStation and Xbox after succeeding as one of the best adventures of 2020. The roguelite will arrive on the systems of the aforementioned families next August 13, and that it will even have physical editions that you will want if you are a collector and want to have such a jewel on the shelf.

Now, we have learned new details of the adventure, focused on the technical plane. From the study’s official account on Twitter they have confirmed that Hades will go to 4K and 60 frames per second on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Microsoft’s two next-generation consoles will achieve the desired figure for resolution and performance.

For their part, PS4 and Xbox One will also receive the game, where it will render 1080p and 60 FPS, which is not bad at all. Of course, the PlayStation and Xbox versions have a small downside. They will not support cross save with PC, so if you have a half game in compatible, you will not be able to resume it on consoles. Although we remember that the version of Switch came out with the same flaw, so we cannot rule out that it will be included later through an update, although those responsible have not commented on the matter.

In case you don’t know him, Hades is a roguelike that transports us to an adventure based on Greek mythology taking the role of a demigod trying to escape from the underworld. To do this, he must face numerous dangers, in an adventure that shows us his action from an aerial perspective, and in which collecting resources will be vital to reach the end. We tell you more in our analysis.

