Hades looks set for release on PlayStation 4.

The eagle-eyed watchers at ResetEra spotted a PS4 listing for Hades on the website of Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee.

Supergiant’s superb roguelite brawler was available first on PC in early access form in December 2018, before launching proper in September on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Supergiant has yet to make an announcement about Hades coming to more platforms, but this listing suggests a PlayStation release isn’t far off. Perhaps an Xbox release isn’t far behind, too.

If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about, Eurogamer’s Hades review is a great start. Donlan awarded the game an Essential badge, and Hades eventually walked away with Eurogamer’s 2020 game of the year award.