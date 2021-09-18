One year after the release of version 1.0 of Hades, the hugely popular and award-winning action game inspired by Greek mythology, Good Smile Company And Supergiant Games announce the upcoming arrival of a figure Nendoroid dedicated to its protagonist, Zagreus.

The post on the Studio’s social media jokes that finally, as in ancient times, we return to honor the Greek gods with statues … even if in this case, it is definitely not about classical art but about typically Japanese figures, such as the mythical “dolls” Nendoroid.

Unfortunately, more precise information has not yet been given regarding release dates, prices and availability, and on official websites from Good Smile Company there is still no trace of the piece.

Today marks one year since the v1.0 launch of Hades! Thank you to everyone who played, especially our Early Access community for helping us make the best game we could. Here’s Zagreus by @ 0jenzee0 from our preproduction in 2018. He’s had quite a journey since! ?? #HadesGame pic.twitter.com/8pia1kbPTH – Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) September 17, 2021

Congratulations to @SupergiantGames on the 1st Anniversary of HADES !! We’re excited to announce that a Nendoroid of Zagreus is currently in the works! Stay tuned for more information coming soon!#HadesGame #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/jWqgTfNpHW – GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) September 17, 2021

We can assume, however, that Zagreus will follow standard procedures and features of this line of figures, with a height of about ten centimeters, interchangeable parts and various accessories, for a price between 6000 and 8000 yen. We await new news about it!

