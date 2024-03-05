Supergiant Games has made a deal with Netflix to throw Hades in mobile version through the famous video subscription, which has long also offered the possibility of downloading games for mobile platforms: la release date of this new version is set for March 19, 2024 on iOS and Android.
Furthermore, it is a conversion that promises to be really well done, with support for i 60 fps and control interface entirely adapted for touch screen use, making it well inserted within the context in question.
Considering that the game is “free” for Netflix subscribers, it could also represent a great way to replay Supergiant Games' masterpiece in this new portable format, even if you have already gone through the underworld in the home versions.
This looks like a great mobile conversion
Let's remember that Hades is one of the best rogue-lites out there, thanks to its fluidity and construction gameplay as well as the particular setting capable of providing a truly interesting style to the whole.
In the story, we find ourselves helping Zagreus to try to escape from the underworld where he should be placed for eternity, being the son of Hades, the deity who governs this world. Not being an attractive enough prospect for the character in question, the boy will try in every way to escape the area by crossing different levels, with the typical roguelite structure that requires starting from the beginning but with some progress unlocked.
In the meantime, Hades 2 has been announced and is currently in development, while we refer you to our special on Hades in the mobile version to learn more about it.
