Supergiant Games has made a deal with Netflix to throw Hades in mobile version through the famous video subscription, which has long also offered the possibility of downloading games for mobile platforms: la release date of this new version is set for March 19, 2024 on iOS and Android.

Furthermore, it is a conversion that promises to be really well done, with support for i 60 fps and control interface entirely adapted for touch screen use, making it well inserted within the context in question.

Considering that the game is “free” for Netflix subscribers, it could also represent a great way to replay Supergiant Games' masterpiece in this new portable format, even if you have already gone through the underworld in the home versions.