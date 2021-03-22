In less than a week, Microsoft will celebrate a new ID @ Xbox where the not inconsiderable figure of 100 indie games will appear, in which news about new titles that could reach Xbox Game Pass in the future are expected, and this morning they have emerged rumors about which could be one of them.

Due to the shared image of the ID @ Xbox, in which Hades, the latest game developed by the people of Supergiant Games, appears, rumors about the possible arrival of the title on Xbox Game Pass have skyrocketed. Several users have assured that it was an advance on the arrival of the title to the service of Microsoft. However, the reality seems to be quite different.

Hey, just to set expectations correctly, no, Hades will NOT be featured in Friday’s show. Its inclusion in that artwork was an error. – Glenn @ ID @ Xbox (@triplizard) March 22, 2021

Hades is not coming to Xbox Game Pass at the moment

Despite the number of voices that have been raised assuring that title would be in the catalog of Microsoft’s subscription service after the event, one of the marketing managers of the ID @ Xbox has assured that Hades not coming to Xbox Game Pass for now.

There will be no STALKER 2 gameplay at the ID @ Xbox event, and new artworks are added

In this way, the rumors have been completely silenced, so it seems that we will still have to wait to see the new Supergiant Games title on Xbox Game Pass. However, it must be remembered that a few months ago the possibility of the title reaching the service catalog was raised, so it would not be strange that in the near future if we could see Hades on Xbox Game Pass.

For now, it seems that we will have to settle for the arrival of the title on Xbox consoles, which in itself would be great news.