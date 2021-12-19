During the 79th annual Worldcon, the winners of the Hugo Awards. Among them, there is also Hades, which won the Best Video Game award, defeating Animal Crossing New Horizons, Blaseball, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part 2 and Spiritfarer. This is the first video game-themed history for the award, making Hades the first video game to win a Hugo Awards.

Greg Kasavin of Supergiant Games, authors of Hades, said: “We hope the Hugo Awards continue to recognize the incredible work done in the gaming world.” These words were spoken during the acceptance of the award and were followed by a thank you to the Greek gods “both those above and those below”.

The Hugo Awards they are considered the best recognition for sci-fi and fantasy themed literary works since 1953. Over the years new categories have been added, such as Best Graphic Story (in 2009) and, in this 2021, Best Video Game. However, there is no absolute certainty that the award will be repeated next year.

Zeus of Hades

Colette Fozard of Worldcon said: “Since the beginning of 2020, many of us have spent more time with video games than expected. This award will give fans the opportunity to celebrate games that have given joy, that have had meaning. and that have been exceptional over the past year. ”

It is not the first time that Hades has managed to win over illustrious opponents, such as at the DICE Awards 2021, during which Hades beat The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima and more.