During Geeked Week Netflix reiterated its intention not only to exploit the world of video games to create successful TV series such as Arcane (League of Legends), Castlevania and, in some way, even The Witcher. The Los Gatos giant sees videogames as a fundamental pillar on which to base its future strategies, given that “we are in a privileged position to create cross-media productions” Leanne Loombe, our VP External Games, told us. The strategy is not only based on games inspired by TV shows, but also in including “selected productions, capable of satisfying all types of users,” Loombe said. From this perspective we can only applaud the arrival on Netflix of Hadesone of the most popular roguelikes ever.

In fact, it is useless to go around it, Hades is one of the most beautiful action games ever created. The unique graphic style, the use of colors and above all the game mechanics that are simple to understand but complex to master have made Supergiant Games’ masterpiece a true timeless classic.

A classic already available on practically all platforms, which will finally arrive on iOS exclusively thanks to Netflix. This critically acclaimed rogue-like dungeon crawler (here, for example, our review of Hades), arrives exclusively on iOS for Netflix members. The game asks you to take on the role of Zagreus, the prince of the Underworld, committed to challenging his father, the god of the dead, in order to escape from hell unscathed.

The peculiarity of the gameplay is that each attempt will be different from the previous one and will allow the protagonist to accumulate enough power and experience to laboriously make his way through the difficulties. All while you will forge new bonds with various Olympian deities and discover more details about the tormented relationship between the protagonist and his famous family.